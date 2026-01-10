Kashmir Valley shivers as cold wave freezes Dal Lake

Why does this matter?

These freezing nights aren't just about braving the cold—when lakes freeze, it can disrupt daily life and local businesses.

Plus, with 'Chilla-i-Kalan' (the 40-day peak winter period) continuing till January 30, there could be a concern for farmers too, as less snowfall may mean less water for crops later on.

The IMD says dry but cloudy weather will stick around until at least January 21.