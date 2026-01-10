Next Article
Kashmir Valley shivers as cold wave freezes Dal Lake
India
Kashmir Valley is in the middle of its harshest winter stretch, with temperatures dropping to -8.2°C in Shopian and even Srinagar hitting a chilly -5.7°C.
The cold has been so intense that parts of Dal Lake and other water bodies have started freezing, potentially impacting those who rely on boats and tourism.
Why does this matter?
These freezing nights aren't just about braving the cold—when lakes freeze, it can disrupt daily life and local businesses.
Plus, with 'Chilla-i-Kalan' (the 40-day peak winter period) continuing till January 30, there could be a concern for farmers too, as less snowfall may mean less water for crops later on.
The IMD says dry but cloudy weather will stick around until at least January 21.