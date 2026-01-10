Railways to launch 11 new trains in Assam, West Bengal

What's new on the tracks?

Eight of the new additions are Amrit Bharat Express trains, known for being budget-friendly and comfortable. Key routes will link places like New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru to Alipurduar.

The Vande Bharat Sleeper will connect Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at speeds up to 180km/h with 16 coaches.

Plus, more express options will strengthen travel between North Bengal and Karnataka.

There's also good news for locals: the Bankura-Maynapur MEMU Passenger service is now extended to Jayrambati, making regional trips quicker and smoother.