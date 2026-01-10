Railways to launch 11 new trains in Assam, West Bengal
Big update for travelers: Indian Railways is rolling out 11 new trains from Assam and West Bengal this month.
The lineup includes a Vande Bharat Sleeper and eight Amrit Bharat Express services, improving connectivity to states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh—just in time for the upcoming assembly elections.
What's new on the tracks?
Eight of the new additions are Amrit Bharat Express trains, known for being budget-friendly and comfortable. Key routes will link places like New Jalpaiguri to Tiruchirappalli and Bengaluru to Alipurduar.
The Vande Bharat Sleeper will connect Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at speeds up to 180km/h with 16 coaches.
Plus, more express options will strengthen travel between North Bengal and Karnataka.
There's also good news for locals: the Bankura-Maynapur MEMU Passenger service is now extended to Jayrambati, making regional trips quicker and smoother.