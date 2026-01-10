Taliban appoints first envoy to India after Afghanistan takeover

The Taliban regime in Afghanistan has appointed Noor Ahmed Noor as its first diplomat to India after its takeover of the country in August 2021. The former First Political Director at Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Noor, will now serve at the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi. His appointment is part of efforts to strengthen ties between Afghanistan and India, especially in the humanitarian and health sectors.

Diplomatic efforts Afghanistan seeks closer ties with India Afghanistan's Minister of Public Health, Mawlawi Noor Jalal Jalali, recently called India a major alternative partner for its pharmaceutical needs. He made these remarks during his visit to the Second World Health Organization Global Summit on Traditional Medicine in New Delhi. "We have a strong relationship with India, and we are here to open a new chapter of cooperation and collaboration," he said.

Ongoing outreach India reaffirms commitment to humanitarian support During Jalali's visit, India reiterated its commitment to providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan. The focus will be on the long-term supply of medicines and health assistance. This is in line with New Delhi's continued outreach efforts despite regional changes. The Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Jalali on his first official visit, highlighting this ongoing engagement.