Indian Navy MARCOS Lakhpat Singh awarded 1.65cr by Delhi tribunal
Indian Navy MARCOS commando Lakhpat Singh has been awarded ₹1.65 crore by the Delhi Motor Accident Claims Tribunal after a 2018 road accident in Visakhapatnam left him with 88% permanent disability.
The crash, caused by a car hitting his motorcycle, forced Singh to leave his combat diver role and take up desk duties, effectively ending his frontline career.
Tribunal orders insurer to deposit 2.46cr
The tribunal found the car driver at fault for rash driving and ordered compensation for Singh's lost future income, attendant charges, loss of income during treatment, and non-pecuniary damages such as pain and suffering.
With interest added, the total payout climbs to ₹2.46 crore, which the insurance company must deposit within 30 days.
The tribunal noted that while money can't make up for losing a dream job.