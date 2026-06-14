Indian Navy MARCOS Lakhpat Singh awarded 1.65cr by Delhi tribunal

Tribunal orders insurer to deposit 2.46cr

The tribunal found the car driver at fault for rash driving and ordered compensation for Singh's lost future income, attendant charges, loss of income during treatment, and non-pecuniary damages such as pain and suffering.

With interest added, the total payout climbs to ₹2.46 crore, which the insurance company must deposit within 30 days.

The tribunal noted that while money can't make up for losing a dream job.