Indian Navy planning to retire up to 3 Kilo-class submarines
India
The Indian Navy is planning to retire up to three of its old Kilo-class submarines over the next few years.
These Russian-made submarines have been around since the late 1980s and the early 2000s, and with several already nearing 35 years of service, only six are still active.
Maintenance costly, Navy awaits Project-75(I)
Even after getting tech upgrades like new sonars and cruise missiles, these submarines are just getting too expensive and tough to maintain.
The Navy turned down Russia's offer for used replacements because they'd already seen heavy use.
Instead, India is looking ahead to Project-75(I), which will bring in new stealthy submarines, but those won't arrive until the early 2030s, so there might be a gap in submarine strength for a while.