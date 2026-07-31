Indian Navy receives Nipun deep sea rescue ship from Visakhapatnam
India
The Indian Navy just got a major upgrade with its new deep-sea rescue ship, Nipun.
Built by Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, this 118-meter vessel is over 8,500 tons and is made with more than 80% Indian-made parts.
Nipun's main job? Helping out in submarine rescues and tough underwater missions.
Nipun DSRV mother ship built locally
Nipun acts as the mother ship for India's deep submergence rescue vessel (DSRV) and comes loaded with advanced tech like dynamic positioning and deep-sea saturation diving.
Its arrival follows last year's INS Nistar and shows off the skills of around 120 local businesses that helped build it, giving a real boost to Visakhapatnam's shipbuilding scene and India's self-reliance in naval tech.