Indian Navy rescues 20 Iranian crew from Somali pirate hijack
India
In a bold rescue at sea, the Indian Navy saved 20 Iranian crew members from the fishing boat Azini after it was hijacked by Somali pirates near Somalia.
The operation, the 48-hour operation, which had help from the Indian Air Force, ended with the vessel being safely intercepted over 3,000km from Mumbai.
Rajnath Singh praises Navy's quick response
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Navy's quick response, calling it proof of India's commitment to maritime safety.
This incident is part of a recent rise in Somali piracy threatening major shipping routes, reminding everyone why keeping international waters secure still matters.