Indian Navy restricts Strait of Hormuz passage after IRGC attack
India
The Indian Navy just told Indian ships in the Persian Gulf to steer clear of Larak Island and only pass through the Strait of Hormuz when the Navy gives the go-ahead.
This update comes after two Indian vessels were shot at by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on April 18, making safety a top concern.
Indian Navy has helped 11 ships
To keep things safe, the Navy has already helped 11 ships cross the strait, with Desh Garima now being escorted toward Mumbai.
The advisory also points out that Larak Island is a high-security zone because of its oil facilities and its spot near one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.
Seven Navy ships are nearby to help 14 more Indian vessels waiting for clearance.