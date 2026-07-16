Indian Navy set to welcome Malvan, 2nd Mahe-class anti-submarine vessel
India
The Indian Navy is all set to welcome Malvan, its second Mahe-class anti-submarine vessel, on Wednesday, July 22, at a naval facility, marking another boost for India's coastal defense.
Malvan built under Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative
Built under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, over 80% of Malvan's parts are made in India, pretty impressive.
Designed for fast and precise shallow-water missions, Malvan follows INS Mahe (commissioned last year) and shows how serious India is about building its own cutting-edge naval fleet.