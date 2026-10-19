Indian Navy signs over ₹1,900cr indigenous defense tech contracts
The Indian Navy just signed contracts worth over ₹1,900 crore to boost Indian-made defense tech.
This was announced ahead of the upcoming Swavlamban 2026 seminar (happening October 26-27), which aims to turn smart new ideas into real tools for national security and push for more self-reliance in defense.
iDEX attracts over 4,000 defense proposals
India's iDEX initiative has already attracted over 4,000 proposals from Indian innovators, with around 150 MSMEs and start-ups participating, showing how much young talent wants in on defense innovation.
Vice Admiral Ajay Kochar pointed out how tech like AI and unmanned systems are changing naval warfare, and the Navy is keen on bringing these advanced systems on board fast.
The seminar will also dive into cybersecurity, supply-chain vulnerabilities, and funding for development and manufacturing.