Indian Navy signs over ₹1,900cr indigenous defense tech contracts

India's iDEX initiative has already attracted over 4,000 proposals from Indian innovators, with around 150 MSMEs and start-ups participating, showing how much young talent wants in on defense innovation.

Vice Admiral Ajay Kochar pointed out how tech like AI and unmanned systems are changing naval warfare, and the Navy is keen on bringing these advanced systems on board fast.

The seminar will also dive into cybersecurity, supply-chain vulnerabilities, and funding for development and manufacturing.