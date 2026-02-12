Indian Navy takes charge of CTF 154 in Bahrain
The Indian Navy just took command of Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), a multinational maritime group, at a ceremony in Bahrain on February 11.
Commodore Milind M Mokashi, who's been honored with the Shaurya Chakra, is now leading the team.
The event saw top brass from both India and international navies in attendance.
India heads CTF 154 for the 1st time
This is the first time India is heading CTF 154 among the Combined Maritime Forces' 47 member nations—a big nod to the Navy's growing global reputation.
Under Mokashi, India will help shape training and operations aimed at tackling piracy, trafficking, and illegal migration across key sea routes.
Mokashi's leadership and experience will steer operations
Commodore Mokashi brings recognition for bravery to this new role.
His leadership highlights how much trust partner nations have in India's naval skills and know-how.
Commodore Andrea Bielli hands over to Mokashi
He takes over from Italian Navy Commodore Andrea Bielli, who previously led major training missions involving participants from over 20 countries—including joint efforts with Kenya and Somalia's coast guard.