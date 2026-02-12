Indian Navy takes charge of CTF 154 in Bahrain India Feb 12, 2026

The Indian Navy just took command of Combined Task Force 154 (CTF 154), a multinational maritime group, at a ceremony in Bahrain on February 11.

Commodore Milind M Mokashi, who's been honored with the Shaurya Chakra, is now leading the team.

The event saw top brass from both India and international navies in attendance.