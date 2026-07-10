Indian Navy to build 3 new warship types worth ₹1tn
The Indian Navy is gearing up for a huge upgrade, with plans to build three new types of warships worth up to ₹1 trillion. The goal? To boost India's presence in the Indo-Pacific and keep the seas secure.
Right now, these projects (15C destroyers, 17B frigates, and 18A large combat ships) are being reviewed internally but are expected to move forward soon.
Navy projects include 15C, 17B, 18A
First up: four next-generation guided-missile destroyers (Project 15C), packed with advanced sensors and air-defense technology inspired by the Kolkata- and Visakhapatnam-class ships.
Then there's Project 17B, six stealth frigates split between two major shipyards (MDL and GRSE).
The biggest splash is Project 18A: six massive surface combatants loaded with top-tier strike and missile-defense systems.
All this isn't just about bigger ships: it's also about making India more self-reliant under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.