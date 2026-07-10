Indian Navy to build 3 new warship types worth ₹1tn India Jul 10, 2026

The Indian Navy is gearing up for a huge upgrade, with plans to build three new types of warships worth up to ₹1 trillion. The goal? To boost India's presence in the Indo-Pacific and keep the seas secure.

Right now, these projects (15C destroyers, 17B frigates, and 18A large combat ships) are being reviewed internally but are expected to move forward soon.