Indian Navy to induct INS Mahendragiri at Visakhapatnam July 11
India
The Indian Navy is all set to welcome INS Mahendragiri, a brand-new stealth frigate, into its fleet on July 11, 2026, at Visakhapatnam.
Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, this ship marks a first for the Navy and represents a big step forward in India's maritime story.
Designed by Navy's Warship Design Bureau
Designed by the Navy's own Warship Design Bureau and built in Mumbai by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, INS Mahendragiri packs advanced stealth features as part of the Project 17A class.
Its arrival highlights India's push for self-reliance in defense tech and gives a solid boost to the Navy's ability to handle new challenges at sea.