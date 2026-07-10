Indian Navy to induct INS Mahendragiri at Visakhapatnam July 11 India Jul 10, 2026

The Indian Navy is all set to welcome INS Mahendragiri, a brand-new stealth frigate, into its fleet on July 11, 2026, at Visakhapatnam.

Named after the Mahendragiri mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, this ship marks a first for the Navy and represents a big step forward in India's maritime story.