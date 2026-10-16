Indian Navy to induct Samarthak, 1st of 4 multi-purpose vessels
India
The Indian Navy is about to welcome Samarthak, the first of four Multi-Purpose Vessels being inducted into the Indian Navy, at Naval Base Karwar today.
Built under the Make in India drive, Samarthak is designed for everything from maritime patrols to surveillance, using homegrown sensors and weapons.
It's one of four planned ships meant to boost India's self-reliance in defense.
Samarthak supports rescue medical unmanned systems
Samarthak isn't just a patrol ship: it can handle rescue missions, disaster relief, and even serve as a mini hospital when needed.
It also supports unmanned systems and can help with salvage operations.
The ship's crest features an Indian elephant for strength and agility, matching its motto: "Victory is Our Sole Aim."