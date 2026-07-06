Indian Navy to welcome INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam July 11

INS Mahendragiri built in Mumbai

Designed by the navy and built in Mumbai, INS Mahendragiri is named after a mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the first Indian warship to carry that name.

As part of a seven-ship program, it packs upgraded stealth features to dodge enemy radar and handle missile threats.

The project splits construction between shipyards in Mumbai and Kolkata, giving a boost to India's goal of modernizing its fleet with local expertise.