Indian Navy to welcome INS Mahendragiri in Visakhapatnam July 11
India
The Indian Navy is about to welcome INS Mahendragiri, its sixth Project 17A Nilgiri-class stealth frigate, on July 11, 2026, in Visakhapatnam.
This ship isn't just another addition: it highlights India's growing skills in building advanced warships at home and the navy's focus on using more homegrown technology.
INS Mahendragiri built in Mumbai
Designed by the navy and built in Mumbai, INS Mahendragiri is named after a mountain range in the Eastern Ghats, the first Indian warship to carry that name.
As part of a seven-ship program, it packs upgraded stealth features to dodge enemy radar and handle missile threats.
The project splits construction between shipyards in Mumbai and Kolkata, giving a boost to India's goal of modernizing its fleet with local expertise.