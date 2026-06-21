Indian Navy's INS Satvahana marks International Day of Yoga underwater
India
On Sunday, the Indian Navy's INS Satvahana took International Day of Yoga to a whole new level, literally underwater.
40 personnel teamed up to perform synchronized yoga poses beneath the surface, showing off their breath control and focus.
The main goal? To highlight how yoga can help them stay sharp and steady even in tough naval conditions.
Lt. Cmdr. Aarush Sharma led session
Lt. Cmdr. Aarush Sharma led the session, supported by in-house yoga practitioners.
Practicing mindfulness and discipline underwater made things extra challenging, but also proved how these skills boost performance under pressure.
This event is part of the Navy's broader plan to make holistic well-being a key part of training, lining up with this year's theme: "Yoga for One Earth, One Health."