Indian Navy's INS Satvahana marks International Day of Yoga underwater India Jun 21, 2026

On Sunday, the Indian Navy's INS Satvahana took International Day of Yoga to a whole new level, literally underwater.

40 personnel teamed up to perform synchronized yoga poses beneath the surface, showing off their breath control and focus.

The main goal? To highlight how yoga can help them stay sharp and steady even in tough naval conditions.