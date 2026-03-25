Indian Navy's vital role in ensuring safe maritime passage
India
With tensions rising in the region, the Indian Navy is making sure merchant ships can travel safely through the busy Strait of Hormuz.
They're helping vessels plan routes, offering real-time navigation support, and even escorting them through tricky areas like the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea.
What's being done to ensure smooth sailing?
The Navy isn't just about patrols. They're also providing humanitarian aid to ships that need supplies along the way.
To keep things smooth, Indian vessels now declare their status using tracking systems, and everyone stays connected for updates.
Plus, they're using homegrown navigation charts to help avoid hazards in these complicated waters.