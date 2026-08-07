Indian Ocean cloud mass not bringing heavy rain to India
India
There's a huge cloud mass over the Indian Ocean, hinting at strong monsoon vibes, but experts say it's too far south to bring heavy rain to India right now.
Without a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal, we're missing the trigger for widespread showers.
So, rainfall in central, eastern, and northern India is coming from local weather patterns, not a big monsoon surge.
Super Typhoon Dolphin may delay monsoon
If these clouds shift north soon, they might boost moisture and spark more rain across India.
But for now, Super Typhoon Dolphin in the Pacific is messing with weather patterns and could delay any major monsoon revival.
So, while things look dramatic out there, don't expect big rainstorms just yet.