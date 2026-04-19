Indian Oil Corp Barauni refinery workers strike over unpaid overtime
Workers at the Indian Oil Corp. (IOCL) refinery in Barauni, Bihar, went on strike on February 2, calling out unpaid overtime and tough working conditions.
Contractual staff like Vimlesh Kumar say they're clocking 12-hour shifts but still waiting for lakhs in overdue pay.
Despite management's promises to fix things, workers feel nothing's really changed, so the protests are only growing.
IOCL sets committee amid wage claims
By law, overtime should mean double pay after 8-9 hours, but many IOCL workers claim they're underpaid and lose more money to contractor cuts.
Some even get less than Bihar's minimum wage.
With payment delays piling up, 11 workers have filed appeals with the company; hearings are set for May 4 in Patna.
Meanwhile, IOCL has set up a committee to review wage claims as similar protests spread across other industrial hubs.