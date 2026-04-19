Indian Oil Corp Barauni refinery workers strike over unpaid overtime

IOCL sets committee amid wage claims

By law, overtime should mean double pay after 8-9 hours, but many IOCL workers claim they're underpaid and lose more money to contractor cuts.

Some even get less than Bihar's minimum wage.

With payment delays piling up, 11 workers have filed appeals with the company; hearings are set for May 4 in Patna.

Meanwhile, IOCL has set up a committee to review wage claims as similar protests spread across other industrial hubs.