Indian oil tanker Desh Garima crosses Strait of Hormuz safely
India
The Indian oil tanker Desh Garima, carrying 31 crew members, safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz on April 18 and is now headed for Mumbai.
This smooth passage is a big relief, especially since the area has seen some worrying incidents lately.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard attacked Indian ships
Just a day earlier, two other Indian ships, Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, were attacked by Iran's Revolutionary Guard while crossing the same strait.
Thankfully, no one was hurt, but both ships had to turn back.
In response, India's government quickly reached out to Iran to push for safer routes for its vessels.
Despite these challenges, several Indian ships have managed safe journeys through this high-stress region.