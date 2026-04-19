Indian oil tanker Desh Garima crosses Strait of Hormuz safely

Iran's Revolutionary Guard attacked Indian ships

Just a day earlier, two other Indian ships, Sanmar Herald and Jag Arnav, were attacked by Iran's Revolutionary Guard while crossing the same strait.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but both ships had to turn back.

In response, India's government quickly reached out to Iran to push for safer routes for its vessels.

Despite these challenges, several Indian ships have managed safe journeys through this high-stress region.