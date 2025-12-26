Ayodhya unveils Korean Queen Heo Hwang-ok's statue: Her India connection

Cultural link

More on Ayodhya's connection to Korean Queen Heo

According to some Chinese-language records, the then-king of Ayodhya had a dream in which Sange Je (Heavenly Lord) told him that his daughter must marry King Suro, following which he sent Heo on a sea voyage. She is believed to have arrived in Korea from a distant kingdom called "Ayuta" when she was 16. Moreover, anthropologist Kim Byung-mo speculates that "Ayuta" could actually refer to Ayodhya, though historians have not found conclusive evidence for the princess's existence.