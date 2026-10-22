Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission issues National Formulary of India 2026 guidelines
India
The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC) just dropped updated guidelines to make medicine use safer and smarter in India.
Part of the National Formulary of India 2026, these rules aim to cut down on overprescribing and help doctors choose the right medicines, like antibiotics, painkillers, and affordable generics from Jan Aushadhi stores.
Guidelines guide prescribing and preserve discretion
The new framework gives doctors detailed info on which medicines are essential and how they should be used, especially during health emergencies.
It builds on earlier moves like banning risky drug combos and tracking antibiotic prescriptions.
And don't worry, doctors still get to make the final call for each patient; these guidelines are there to guide, not dictate.