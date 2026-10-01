flydubai Captain Machchhar to be awarded 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media platform X to announce the decision.

He wrote, "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar...is being saluted by the entire world today."

The CM praised Machchhar for his "indomitable bravery" and said he was drenched in blood but still managed to save lives.

He added that the pilot has brought glory to both Gujarat and India through his heroism.