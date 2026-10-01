flydubai Captain Machchhar to be awarded 'Visisht Gujarat Garima Award'
What's the story
The Gujarat government on Thursday announced that it will honor Captain Smit Machchhar with the "Visisht Gujarat Garima Award." The decision comes after Machchhar's heroic efforts helped save the lives of 174 people onboard a flydubai Dubai to Tel Aviv flight. He was attacked by his Omani co-pilot, who allegedly intended to crash the plane. Despite being stabbed, Machchhar fought back and managed to open the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to overpower the attacker.
Official recognition
CM Patel lauds Machchhar's bravery
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel took to social media platform X to announce the decision.
He wrote, "The courage of Captain Smit Machchhar...is being saluted by the entire world today."
The CM praised Machchhar for his "indomitable bravery" and said he was drenched in blood but still managed to save lives.
He added that the pilot has brought glory to both Gujarat and India through his heroism.
Career path
Who is Captain Smit Machchhar?
Captain Smit Machchhar hails from Ghatkopar, Mumbai, and is a commercial pilot. He trained in New Zealand for his license and completed his Boeing 737 type rating at FSTC Manesar, Gurgaon.
After working with SpiceJet for about a decade, he joined flydubai in 2022. His brother also works as a flydubai pilot.
Friends and former colleagues describe him as a calm, decent, hardworking professional always willing to learn.
International praise
Pilot praised by PM Modi, Netanyahu, and Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and United States President Donald Trump have also praised Machchhar's actions.
PM Modi called him a "HERO," highlighting his "remarkable patience, presence of mind, and courage."
Netanyahu saluted Machchhar for his "extraordinary bravery," while Trump called him "a hero" for managing to open the cockpit door and call for help despite being badly wounded.
Israel
Israel to honor pilot
For his bravery, Israel will honor Captain Machchhar, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar told India Today on Thursday.
"He indeed is a great hero. And India and Israel are great partners in the war. We will find a way to recognize him," Azar said in an exclusive conversation with the channel.