Indian pilots ask government to temporarily halt Gulf flights
India
Indian pilots are asking the government to temporarily halt flights to the UAE and other Gulf cities because of rising safety concerns linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
In a letter sent on July 20, 2026, they pointed out direct threats against Dubai and Abu Dhabi, saying passenger and crew safety should come first.
ALPA India urges full security checks
ALPA India warned about risks such as missile attacks, GPS issues, and sudden changes in airspace rules. They're urging a full security check before flights resume.
The Gulf is a major travel hub for Indians (about half of all international passengers fly this route), so any pause would have a big impact.
Pilots had raised similar worries earlier this year but say things have gotten more serious now.