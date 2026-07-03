Indian PM Modi to visit New Zealand on July 10
India
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is heading to New Zealand on July 10, making it the first official visit by an Indian leader in four decades.
The two-day trip starts in Auckland and follows a major free trade agreement signed in April, which slashed tariffs on most New Zealand exports to India.
NZ PM Luxon calls visit historic
New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called the visit "historic."
Both leaders will talk about boosting trade, investment, education, and technology partnerships, reflecting India's renewed focus on connecting with New Zealand and opening up new opportunities for both countries.