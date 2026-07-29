Indian police, special forces rely on nonlethal gear and tactics

When protests turn violent in India, police and special forces like the RAF rely on a mix of protective gear and non-lethal tactics to keep things under control while aiming to avoid serious harm.

Think riot helmets with visors, body armor that resists fire, gas guns, shields, and the classic lathis (batons).

Their first move is usually a warning; if that fails, water cannons spiked with chili spray may be used, only ramping up to things like tear gas or pepper grenades if needed.