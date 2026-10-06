Indian protests seek Election Commission chief's resignation over voter rolls
India
Protests are breaking out across India as young activists and opposition parties accuse the Election Commission of unfairly changing voter lists.
They are calling for Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar to step down, worried that a new revision process could leave millions, especially people from poorer backgrounds, without the right to vote.
Critics say rules risk disenfranchising voters
Critics say the new documentation rules could hit those without government papers hardest, possibly helping Prime Minister Modi's BJP by removing certain voters.
After 9 million names were dropped in West Bengal, concerns about fairness and transparency have only grown.
Protesters want previous lists restored and more openness from the commission before key state elections.