Indian Railways acts after 1.27cr AC linen stolen since 2022

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants quick solutions, as officials responded by seeking two months to formalize a fix as part of the "52 reforms" drive.

One idea is to let the Railway Protection Force check bags and arrest people if linens aren't returned.

Even though stealing railway property is already a non-bailable offense, thefts have jumped by 56% in just three years, so attendants are now extra vigilant about collecting linens before passengers leave.