Indian Railways acts after 1.27cr AC linen stolen since 2022
India
Indian Railways is finally taking action on the huge problem of stolen bedrolls from AC coaches.
Over 1.27 crore linen items have gone missing since 2022, costing contractors more than ₹104 crore, and a big chunk of that loss has been taken out of coach attendants' paychecks.
Railway officials propose RPF bag checks
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw wants quick solutions, as officials responded by seeking two months to formalize a fix as part of the "52 reforms" drive.
One idea is to let the Railway Protection Force check bags and arrest people if linens aren't returned.
Even though stealing railway property is already a non-bailable offense, thefts have jumped by 56% in just three years, so attendants are now extra vigilant about collecting linens before passengers leave.