Indian Railways, Air India revise June 2026 travel schedules

Train cancelations, reroutes, Air India cuts

Trains connecting Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and North India (including popular ones like the Howrah-Pune Duronto Express) are either canceled or rerouted. Even Tamil Nadu's Tirupati-Chennai Sapthagiri Express is hit.

On the flight side, Air India has cut its Delhi-Chicago route entirely through October 2026 and reduced flights to Singapore and Toronto, with Toronto reduced through July. Delhi-Shanghai service is suspended completely.

Temporary suspensions also include Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-Osaka routes. If you have travel plans during these months, double-check your bookings.