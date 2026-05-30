Indian Railways, Air India revise June 2026 travel schedules
Heads-up if you're planning to travel this summer: Indian Railways and Air India are making big schedule changes from June 2026.
Major train routes are being canceled or diverted, especially in the South East Central zone, thanks to ongoing maintenance at Bilaspur.
Meanwhile, Air India is cutting back on several international flights due to rising costs.
Train cancelations, reroutes, Air India cuts
Trains connecting Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, and North India (including popular ones like the Howrah-Pune Duronto Express) are either canceled or rerouted. Even Tamil Nadu's Tirupati-Chennai Sapthagiri Express is hit.
On the flight side, Air India has cut its Delhi-Chicago route entirely through October 2026 and reduced flights to Singapore and Toronto, with Toronto reduced through July. Delhi-Shanghai service is suspended completely.
Temporary suspensions also include Delhi-Vienna and Mumbai-Osaka routes. If you have travel plans during these months, double-check your bookings.