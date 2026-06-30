Indian Railways allows booking leftover seats 15 minutes before departure
India
Got sudden travel plans? Indian Railways now lets you book leftover seats on Vande Bharat Express and other reserved trains up to just 15 minutes before departure.
If there are empty spots after the final reservation chart is made, you can grab them, making last-minute trips a lot easier.
Book via IRCTC, Rail Connect, PRS
You can book these seats through the IRCTC website, the Rail Connect app, or at the PRS counters, basically, wherever you usually buy tickets.
Just check seat availability before heading out, arrive early, and don't forget your ID.
This move is meant to help with urgent travel needs and make sure fewer seats go empty.