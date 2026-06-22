Indian Railways announces Kavach for 631km East Coast ₹270cr India Jun 22, 2026

Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways just announced they're installing their homegrown Kavach safety system across 631 route kilometers in the East Coast Railway zone.

This ₹270 crore upgrade is all about preventing accidents, like collisions and speeding, using smart tech that automatically steps in when things go wrong.

It's part of a bigger push to make train journeys safer and more reliable.