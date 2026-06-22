Indian Railways announces Kavach for 631km East Coast ₹270cr
Big news for train travelers: Indian Railways just announced they're installing their homegrown Kavach safety system across 631 route kilometers in the East Coast Railway zone.
This ₹270 crore upgrade is all about preventing accidents, like collisions and speeding, using smart tech that automatically steps in when things go wrong.
It's part of a bigger push to make train journeys safer and more reliable.
Six East Coast routes get Kavach
The new system will cover six major routes, including Baghuapal-Budhapank, Haridaspur-Paradeep, Khurda Road (KUR)-Balangir, Naupada-Gunupur, Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh, and Bobbili-Salur.
Both passenger and freight trains in Odisha and nearby areas will benefit.
With Kavach watching over every move, even during foggy weather, trains should run safer and stick closer to schedule.