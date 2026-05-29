Indian Railways approves 1st hydrogen train on Jind Sonipat route
India
Indian Railways has approved its first hydrogen-powered train for the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
This 10-coach train, greenlit on May 27, 2026, runs on a hydrogen fuel cell system that generates electricity on board and only gives off water vapor: no pollution here.
It's a big step toward cleaner travel and part of India's bigger goal to go green.
Jind hydrogen facility cleared and staffed
By joining countries like Germany and Japan with hydrogen trains, India is showing it is serious about future-ready transport.
There is already a special facility in Jind for storing and refueling hydrogen, all cleared by safety authorities.
Indian Railways has also set up leak detectors, round-the-clock monitoring, and trained staff to keep things safe as this new technology rolls out.