Indian Railways calls viral video of hydrogen train misleading
India
A viral video claimed India's first hydrogen train, just launched by PM Modi on July 17, 2026, was actually being pulled by a diesel engine because it broke down.
Indian Railways has called this out as misleading, explaining the train is fully functional and runs daily on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
Northern Railway: diesel only for maintenance
Northern Railway clarified that diesel engines are only used for routine maintenance transfers, not because of any malfunction.
Official permission was given for these scheduled moves to keep everything running smoothly behind the scenes.
The hydrogen-powered train itself marks a big step forward for green travel in India, stopping at 12 stations and offering unreserved fares for passengers.