Indian Railways cancels mail and express trains to Delhi stations
India
If you're planning to travel through New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin stations on October 10, heads up, Indian Railways has canceled all Mail and Express trains scheduled to reach New Delhi or Hazrat Nizamuddin between 4am and 2pm.
The move is meant to ease expected traffic jams near the stations.
Railways cite congestion amid CEC protests
The timing lines up with ongoing protests against the Chief Election Commissioner, though railway officials say the official reason is just heavy road congestion.
If you've got a train booked during this window (including departures after 2pm on October 9), double-check your plans!