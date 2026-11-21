Indian Railways considers scrapping RAC ticket system amid digital upgrades
Indian Railways is thinking about scrapping the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) ticket system, which has been around since the 1980s.
Thanks to new digital tools, berth assignments are now much smoother, so the old system (where two passengers pay full fare but share one berth) might not be needed anymore.
Indian Railways discussing partial refunds
RAC was meant to help waitlisted passengers get a spot if passengers holding confirmed reservations failed to turn up, but tech upgrades mean staff can now quickly update seat info in real time.
There's also talk of giving partial refunds if you don't get a full berth, though that's tricky with so many booking platforms.
The main goal: make train travel fairer and more comfortable for everyone.