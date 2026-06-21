Indian Railways fines ₹2,000 for smoking, hawking and begging

Railway violators face jail and ₹5,000

If you refuse to pay the fine or keep breaking these rules, things get tougher: there's a chance of landing in jail for up to 3 months or paying up to ₹5,000 for the hawking/begging offense under section 144, while the smoking offense under section 167 carries a fine of up to ₹5,000.

If a person contravenes section 144 for the fourth or any subsequent time, the punishment may extend to one year's imprisonment and a fine up to ₹5,000.

The goal here is simple: make train journeys safer and less disruptive for everyone.