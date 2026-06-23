Indian Railways fines ticketless and excess travel ₹500 plus fare

Railway offenses fined up to ₹2,500

The new rules double the old penalty for ticketless travel (it was ₹250 before).

But that's not all: unauthorized hawkers face a ₹2,000 fine, causing drunken trouble on trains or platforms will cost ₹1,000, men in women-only coaches get hit with ₹2,500, and smoking where you're not supposed to will cost you ₹2,000.

For ticketless travel, railway officials can hand out these penalties directly, so best to keep your ticket handy and follow the rules!