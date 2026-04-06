Indian Railways greenlights over ₹1,364cr Kavach and fiber projects
Indian Railways just greenlit projects worth over 13.64 billion rupees to make train journeys safer and smoother.
The big focus is on rolling out the Kavach safety system, a sort of digital shield for trains, plus expanding optical fiber networks to boost communication and signaling.
Southern Railway will see Kavach Version 4.0 installed on 232 locomotives, all as part of a much larger modernization push.
Three zonal railways receive signaling funding
Northern Railway is set to receive 4.01 billion rupees for new high-capacity fiber cables across Ambala, Delhi, and Lucknow divisions, which should mean faster and more reliable signals.
North Central Railway gets 1.77 billion rupees for similar upgrades to help launch Kavach in its zones, while South Central Railway will use 5.78 billion rupees for modernizing signals at 49 busy stations.
All in all, these moves are about making train travel safer and more efficient, something regular passengers (and anyone who loves trains) can appreciate.