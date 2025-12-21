Indian Railways hikes long-distance train fares from December 26

Second Class, Sleeper, and First Class tickets will cost a bit more—up by 0.5 paisa per kilometer since July's last revision. For longer trips, fixed increases kick in: ₹5 extra for 501-1,500km journeys, ₹10 for 1,501-2,500km, and ₹15 for journeys between 2,501 and 3,000km. Non-AC Mail/Express classes are up by 1 paisa/km; AC classes rise by 2 paisa/km.

Why now?

Indian Railways says these fare tweaks are part of ongoing efforts to keep up with rising costs and fund improvements—something they've been adjusting since at least 2020.

So while your ticket might be a little pricier, it's all about keeping those trains running smoothly.