Indian Railways hikes long-distance train fares from December 26
Planning a train trip soon? Indian Railways is hiking fares for long-distance and Mail/Express trains starting December 26, 2025.
This change aims to boost revenue by about ₹600 crore this year.
If you use local trains or season tickets, you're in the clear—those fares stay the same.
What's changing with the fares?
Second Class, Sleeper, and First Class tickets will cost a bit more—up by 0.5 paisa per kilometer since July's last revision.
For longer trips, fixed increases kick in: ₹5 extra for 501-1,500km journeys, ₹10 for 1,501-2,500km, and ₹15 for journeys between 2,501 and 3,000km.
Non-AC Mail/Express classes are up by 1 paisa/km; AC classes rise by 2 paisa/km.
Why now?
Indian Railways says these fare tweaks are part of ongoing efforts to keep up with rising costs and fund improvements—something they've been adjusting since at least 2020.
So while your ticket might be a little pricier, it's all about keeping those trains running smoothly.