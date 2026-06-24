Indian Railways, Indus Towers deploy 500 free napkin vending machines
Big news for women travelers: Indian Railways, along with Indus Towers, has set up 500 sanitary napkin vending machines across 175 stations.
These machines offer free pads anytime, making travel a bit easier and more comfortable.
The project kicked off with support from Northern Railways and Indus Towers leaders, aiming to boost safety and dignity for women on the go.
IoT machines dispensed 30 million napkins
These IoT-enabled machines have already given out about 30 million napkins in places like Delhi, Lucknow, Ambala, and more.
Rajesh Kumar Pandey, General Manager, Northern Railways, said this move helps millions of women feel safer every day.
Plus, it's part of a national push for menstrual health and fits right in with efforts like women-only coaches and cleaner stations.
Indus Towers hopes to positively impact over 150 million lives by 2030, pretty inspiring stuff!