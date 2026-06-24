Indian Railways, Indus Towers deploy 500 free napkin vending machines

IoT machines dispensed 30 million napkins

These IoT-enabled machines have already given out about 30 million napkins in places like Delhi, Lucknow, Ambala, and more.

Rajesh Kumar Pandey, General Manager, Northern Railways, said this move helps millions of women feel safer every day.

Plus, it's part of a national push for menstrual health and fits right in with efforts like women-only coaches and cleaner stations.

Indus Towers hopes to positively impact over 150 million lives by 2030, pretty inspiring stuff!