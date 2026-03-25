Indian Railways introduces new reforms under 'Reform Express' plan
Indian Railways just dropped five new reforms under its "Reform Express" plan, covering passenger convenience, cargo efficiency, and construction/project execution norms.
Announced today, these updates let you tweak your boarding point closer to departure, bring in new cancelation rules for fairer ticket access, and introduce better containers for salt and cars.
With these changes, 2026 now sees nine big upgrades to how the railways work.
Highlights of the new rules
You can now change your boarding station up to 30 minutes before your train leaves (handy for last-minute plans).
New cancelation rules are here to stop people from blocking tickets they don't plan to use, so more seats should open up.
On the freight side, corrosion-resistant containers help move salt more efficiently, while flexible designs make it easier to transport cars by rail.
Plus, tougher construction standards mean projects should get done faster and with better quality.