Indian Railways introduces new reforms under 'Reform Express' plan

Highlights of the new rules

You can now change your boarding station up to 30 minutes before your train leaves (handy for last-minute plans).

New cancelation rules are here to stop people from blocking tickets they don't plan to use, so more seats should open up.

On the freight side, corrosion-resistant containers help move salt more efficiently, while flexible designs make it easier to transport cars by rail.

Plus, tougher construction standards mean projects should get done faster and with better quality.