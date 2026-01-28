Indian Railways is rolling out a bigger, comfier Vande Bharat sleeper train

The upcoming train packs in 17 AC 3-tier coaches, five AC 2-tier coaches, one First Class coach, and a pantry car. It's designed for smoother rides at speeds up to 160km/h and will feature air-spring suspension, disk brakes, and regenerative braking. Passengers can expect Wi-Fi, mobile and laptop charging points, bio-vacuum toilets, CCTV cameras for safety, ramps for accessibility—and even Kavach tech to help prevent collisions.

How does it compare to the current model?

The present Vande Bharat sleeper has just 823 berths; the new one adds over 400 more spots across all classes.

With advanced propulsion and control systems and better amenities all around, it aims to make overnight travel faster and way more comfortable—especially if you're heading out on those longer journeys with friends or family.