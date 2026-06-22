Indian Railways launches 1st hydrogen-powered train on Jind-Sonipat route India Jun 22, 2026

Indian Railways is rolling out its first-ever hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.

This 10-coach train runs on a 1,200-kilowatt engine, hits speeds up to 75km per hour, and uses hydrogen to make electricity, so the only thing it leaves behind is water vapor.

With this move, India joins countries like Germany, Japan, and the US in bringing clean-tech trains onto the tracks.