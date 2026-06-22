Indian Railways launches 1st hydrogen-powered train on Jind-Sonipat route
Indian Railways is rolling out its first-ever hydrogen-powered train on the Jind-Sonipat route in Haryana.
This 10-coach train runs on a 1,200-kilowatt engine, hits speeds up to 75km per hour, and uses hydrogen to make electricity, so the only thing it leaves behind is water vapor.
With this move, India joins countries like Germany, Japan, and the US in bringing clean-tech trains onto the tracks.
Licensed Jind refueling, Delhi maintenance planned
To keep things running smoothly and safely, there's a licensed hydrogen storage and refueling facility in Jind, plus plans for a maintenance hub in Delhi with strict safety protocols.
The train fits right into India's National Green Hydrogen Mission, which aims to make India a global hub for the production, utilization and export of green hydrogen, as part of India's broader transition toward net-zero emissions by 2070, a big step toward greener travel for everyone.