Indian Railways launches 'Ghar se Ghar tak' doorstep parcel service
Sending parcels just got easier!
Indian Railways is launching Ghar se Ghar Tak, a new service in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai that lets you schedule pickups and deliveries right from your doorstep using the Rail Parcel App.
Logistics partners will handle getting your package to and from the train, while Railways takes care of the journey in between.
Booking windows and refund rules
Bookings open 15 days before scheduled departure and can be made until one day before departure,
hand over parcels as late as one hour before departure, and cancel before the consignment is picked up, with full refund of rail freight, minus a ₹10 clerkage charge, with first-mile and last-mile refunds governed by provider policy.
The timing is perfect for Diwali-Christmas rush, making shipping gifts or goods way more convenient this year.