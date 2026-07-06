Indian Railways launches Jammu Srinagar special trains for Amarnath Yatra
India
Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this year? Indian Railways has rolled out special trains between Jammu and Srinagar to make the journey smoother for thousands of pilgrims.
The Yatra kicked off on July 3 and runs till August 28, so there's plenty of time if you're planning to join in.
Jammu Tawi station upgraded for pilgrims
These special trains run directly between Jammu and Srinagar.
Plus, Jammu Tawi station just got a major upgrade: think better waiting rooms, more drinking water spots, medical help on standby, improved crowd management, and dedicated help desks for pilgrims coming from all over India.