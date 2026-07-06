Indian Railways launches Jammu Srinagar special trains for Amarnath Yatra India Jul 06, 2026

Heading to the Amarnath Yatra this year? Indian Railways has rolled out special trains between Jammu and Srinagar to make the journey smoother for thousands of pilgrims.

The Yatra kicked off on July 3 and runs till August 28, so there's plenty of time if you're planning to join in.