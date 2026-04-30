Indian Railways launches Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat May 2
India
Indian Railways is launching the Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat Express on May 2, making travel between these cities much quicker and smoother.
The new service extends the earlier Katra-Srinagar route, covers 270km in about five hours, and was flagged off by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Train stops at Katra Reasi Banihal
The train stops at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi, and Banihal, convenient if you're headed to any of these spots.
The morning train leaves Jammu Tawi at 6:20am and reaches Srinagar by 11:10am the return trip heads out from Srinagar at 2:00pm
It runs on all days except Tuesdays and on all days except Wednesdays, with comfortable AC chair and executive chair cars across its 20 coaches, making regional travel a lot easier for everyone.