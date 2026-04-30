Indian Railways launches Jammu Tawi-Srinagar Vande Bharat May 2

Train stops at Katra Reasi Banihal

The train stops at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Reasi, and Banihal, convenient if you're headed to any of these spots.

The morning train leaves Jammu Tawi at 6:20am and reaches Srinagar by 11:10am the return trip heads out from Srinagar at 2:00pm

It runs on all days except Tuesdays and on all days except Wednesdays, with comfortable AC chair and executive chair cars across its 20 coaches, making regional travel a lot easier for everyone.