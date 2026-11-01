Indian Railways launches Vande Bharat Sleeper Bengaluru Mumbai November 1
Traveling between Bengaluru and Mumbai is about to get a lot easier: Indian Railways is rolling out a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train starting November 1, 2026.
The overnight service kicks off with an inaugural run from SMVT Bengaluru, flagged off by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
It will run six days a week, making those long-distance trips more comfortable and convenient.
Train 27652 Bengaluru to CSMT overnight
This sleeper train (number 27652) connects SMVT Bengaluru to Mumbai's CSMT, stopping at eight stations along the way including Pune and Solapur.
The regular departure from Bengaluru is at 7:45pm reaching Mumbai by 11:55am the next day, just in time for brunch plans or meetings.
One thing to note: it skips Mondays but runs every other day.
Launch follows Varanasi to Delhi sleeper
This launch follows Indian Railways's recent efforts to upgrade overnight travel on busy routes, like their new Varanasi-Delhi sleeper service, so expect even more comfy travel options soon!