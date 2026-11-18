Indian Railways mulls ending RAC as handheld terminals aid reassignment
Indian Railways is thinking about dropping the RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) facility, the one where two people share a single berth but both pay full price.
With new tech like handheld terminals (HHTs) making it easier to reassign empty berths during the journey, officials feel RAC just isn't as useful anymore.
Vande Bharat sleeper already excludes RAC
RAC has been around since the 1980s to help passengers without confirmed tickets, but many have felt it's unfair to pay full fare for half a bed.
A 2026 report even suggested partial refunds, though that's tough to pull off in practice.
Vande Bharat Sleeper trains already don't offer RAC, hinting at bigger changes ahead.
If RAC goes away, there could also be less room for misuse by ticket examiners, so things might be a bit fairer for everyone.