RAC has been around since the 1980s to help passengers without confirmed tickets, but many have felt it's unfair to pay full fare for half a bed.

A 2026 report even suggested partial refunds, though that's tough to pull off in practice.

Vande Bharat Sleeper trains already don't offer RAC, hinting at bigger changes ahead.

If RAC goes away, there could also be less room for misuse by ticket examiners, so things might be a bit fairer for everyone.