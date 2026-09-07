Indian Railways opens Diwali 2026 bookings from September 6
Planning to head home for Diwali? Indian Railways just opened bookings for journeys around Diwali 2026 starting September 6.
Northern Railway has announced a series of Festival Special Trains-2026. With Diwali falling on November 8 this year and popular routes like Delhi-Patna and Mumbai-Patna could see heavy demand, booking early is your best bet to avoid last-minute stress.
Festival special trains, NTES and RailMadad
Extra trains are rolling out, like the Varanasi-Delhi service (50 trips from October 2-November 28) and Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar (36 trips through October and November), plus weekly specials to Patna from Chandigarh and Firozpur Cantt Jn-Patna Jn-Firozpur Cantt Jn.
Check train availability or schedules easily on the NTES app or official railway sites, and if you get stuck, RailMadad (dial 139) has your back.