Indian Railways opens Diwali 2026 bookings from September 6

Extra trains are rolling out, like the Varanasi-Delhi service (50 trips from October 2-November 28) and Ayodhya Cantt-Anand Vihar (36 trips through October and November), plus weekly specials to Patna from Chandigarh and Firozpur Cantt Jn-Patna Jn-Firozpur Cantt Jn.

Check train availability or schedules easily on the NTES app or official railway sites, and if you get stuck, RailMadad (dial 139) has your back.