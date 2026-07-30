Indian Railways ordered to pay ₹25,000 over Prayagraj-Delhi bedroll sharing

Indian Railways has been ordered to pay ₹25,000 to a passenger after he was made to share a blanket and pillow with another traveler on his Prayagraj-Delhi trip in 2022.

This goes against a rule that says RAC ticket holders should get their own bedrolls.

The passenger raised the issue through staff, Twitter, and RTI; Railways claimed it gave him a separate set, but he disagreed, and the Commission sided with him.