Indian Railways ordered to pay ₹25,000 over Prayagraj-Delhi bedroll sharing
India
Indian Railways has been ordered to pay ₹25,000 to a passenger after he was made to share a blanket and pillow with another traveler on his Prayagraj-Delhi trip in 2022.
This goes against a rule that says RAC ticket holders should get their own bedrolls.
The passenger raised the issue through staff, Twitter, and RTI; Railways claimed it gave him a separate set, but he disagreed, and the Commission sided with him.
Passenger awarded ₹20,000 plus ₹5,000
Out of the total amount, ₹20,000 is for mental harassment and physical inconveniences, plus ₹5,000 for legal costs.
If Railways doesn't pay up within 60 days, it will owe 7% interest.
The ruling reminds service providers, especially big ones like Railways, to stick to their promises and keep customers happy.